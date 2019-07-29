Newly elected Greek gov't rushes to pass legislation, reforms in mid-summer session

Urgent legislation is expected to be submitted to a still open Greek Parliament on Monday, with the new center-right Mitsotakis government aiming to pass tax breaks and reforms in the wider public sector that formed the core of its pre-election pledges.

Measures include reductions in the unpopular property tax (ENFIA) tax rate, improving the previous government's 120-month installment plan for covering private sector arrears to the state, as well as abolishing a unique "asylum" law preventing law enforcement, in most cases, from enter Greek iversity campuses unless allowed by the rector or faculty senate, and, giving additional executive powers to elected mayors in the wake of a more simple representational system - passed by the previous Tsipras government and first applied in May's local government elections - as some current administrations - i.e. in Thessaloniki - do not have a majority in municipal councils.

The new government has promised an average cut of 22 percent for the property tax rate, and up to 30 percent in some instances.

What it calls "improvements" in the installment plan are reducing the minimum monthly payment to a paltry 20 euros, from the current 30 euros, and slicing the interest rate tacked on to arrears from an annual 5 percent to 3 percent.