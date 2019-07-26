Costa-Gavras' film adaptation of Yanis Varoufakis' 'Adults in the Room' to debut in Cannes

Costa-Gavras’ film “Adults in the Room”, based on the same-name best-seller by controversial former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, will debut at this year’s Cannes film festival.

The award-winning Greek-French director’s film recounts – from Varoufakis’ point of view – the chaotic first five months of the leftist Tsipras government, the ultimately failed negotiations with Greece’s creditors as well as the run-up to the contentious July 15 referendum.

The film was shot in Athens, Brussels, Riga, Frankfurt and London.