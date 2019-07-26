Group of Iraqi Kurds detained outside Thessaloniki police station, part of demand to commence asylum process

Thirty-five foreign nationals, who told authorities they are ethnic Kurds from northern Iraq, were transferred to migrant shelter on Thursday evening, after they had gathered the same day outside a police precinct in Thessaloniki to request they be detained in order to begin an asylum request process.

Members of the group said they illegally entered Greece over the previous days by sneaking across the Greek-Turkish frontier in the northeast Evros prefecture, with the assistance of migrant smugglers operating from the Turkish side of the border.