Commission begins legal process against Greece over 2 lignite-fired PPC units

Friday, 26 July 2019 11:18
UPD:11:27
EUROKINISSI
A- A A+

By N. Bellos
nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

The European Commission has designated two of Public Power Corp.'s (PPC) lignite-fired power units, at Amynteo and Kardia, as unsuitable due to high emissions, with the next step being the commencement of a legal process against Greece that could lead to a ruling against the country.

The Commission also commenced the process for another two instances of alleged violations of Community law, namely, ones dealing with biodiversity and bio-fuels.

The reasoning behind Brussels' action is that the Greek state is not protecting citizens from harmful air pollution generated by the "old tech" lignite power units, citing EU directive 2010/75.

In a related development, the relevant energy and environment ministry has reportedly made its choice for a successor of current PPC CEO and president Manolis Panagiotakis. The same sources said the successor will also hold both posts.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών