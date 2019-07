Public Power Corp. (PPC) announced a much-needed piece of "good news" on Thursday, citing an agreement with cement maker Aget Heracles, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, for the supply of high-voltage electricity to the company's production units in Greece.

The three-year contract, among others, includes a rate hike of roughly 10 percent and the procurement of a "Green Pass" by the industrial concern.