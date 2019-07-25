Secluded NW Greece beach another hidden Ionian 'gem'

Thursday, 25 July 2019 12:55
UPD:13:05
epirustravel.eu
One of the secluded beach "gems" along the Ionian Sea coast along western Greece is located near the village of Valanidorachi, in the municipality of iconic Parga. The beach, known locally as "Alonaki", is one of most picturesque in all of Preveza prefecture, located in northwest Greece, and across from the small idyllic Paxous isles.

The beach is surrounded by a pine forest, extending, in fact, off the cliffs overlooking the sandy beach.

Information by epirustravel.eu
Photos: Lazaros Tsatsos

