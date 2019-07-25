Helleniko investment to dominate meeting between Greek PM, investor Spiros Latsis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Greek tycoon Spiros Latsis at noon on Thursday at the Maximos Mansion government house, with the meeting widely expected to focus on the delay-plagued Helleniko privatization in coastal southeast Athens.

Latsis is the primary shareholder in Lamda Development, the Athens-based real estate holding company that is the lead in the consortium that has won an international tender for the development of the large tract of land where the old Athens airport once operated.

Repeated meetings have already taken place between the consortium's representatives and the leadership of the development and investments ministry, aimed at accelerated licensing for the nearly eight-billion-euro investment.