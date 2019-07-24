Iconic Arsakeio Arcade to be transformed into multiplex food court featuring traditional Grecian cuisine, 'cultural' mall

Wednesday, 24 July 2019 12:28
UPD:12:34
A- A A+

A major property lease agreement was signed on Tuesday to transform the now mostly empty Arsakeio arcade, strategically located between Panepistimiou and Stadiou avenues in the heart of central Athens, into a multiplex food court and mini shopping center, with an emphasis on traditional Grecian cuisine and the so-called "Mediterranean Diet".

The arcade once housed the very ambitious "Book Arcade" (Stoa tou Vivliou), where publishing houses of all sizes had storefronts, along with cafes and a few stationary shops and leather goods outlets.

ΔΕΛΤΊΟ ΤΎΠΟΥ

 The 35-year lease was signed by the company Legendary Food IKE and the arcade's owner, Philekpedeftiki (Educational Society of Athens), the non-profit organization that also manages the private Arsakeio-Tositsia primary and secondary schools.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών