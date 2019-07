Onex Elefsis Shipyards LLC, in cooperation US-based Chatsworth Securities, with this week announced that it will allocate up to 400 million USD, over a 15-year period, to purchase and finance the operation of the Elefsina Shipyards, west of Piraeus.

The agreement between the two sides is dated July 19.

In an announcement, Onex Elefsis Shipyards said it has agreed to purchase the bankrupt Greek shipyard via the bankruptcy process underway.