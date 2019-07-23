Listing of Titan group, through Titan cement international, on Euronext Brussels, ATHEX, Euronext Paris

Shares of Titan Cement International SA, the new parent company of Titan cement group, began trading, simultaneously, on Tuesday on the Euronext Brussels, the Athens Exchange and Euronext Paris.

Trading began at 9 a.m., local Brussels time, of 78,668,627 ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels and Paris, under the “TITC” symbol, while their trading on the Athens Exchange Stock (ATHEX), under the same symbol, commenced at 10:30 a.m. (08.30 GMT)

To mark Titan’s first trading day on Euronext, Euronext Brussels invited Dimitri Papalexopoulos, CEO of Titan Cement Co. SA and chairman of the group executive committee, to ring the opening bell in Brussels.