Listing of Titan group, through Titan cement international, on Euronext Brussels, ATHEX, Euronext Paris

Tuesday, 23 July 2019 13:38
UPD:13:39
A- A A+

Shares of Titan Cement International SA, the new parent company of Titan cement group, began trading, simultaneously, on Tuesday on the Euronext Brussels, the Athens Exchange and Euronext Paris.

Trading began at 9 a.m., local Brussels time, of 78,668,627 ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels and Paris, under the “TITC” symbol, while their trading on the Athens Exchange Stock (ATHEX), under the same symbol, commenced at 10:30 a.m. (08.30 GMT)

To mark Titan’s first trading day on Euronext, Euronext Brussels invited Dimitri Papalexopoulos, CEO of Titan Cement Co. SA and chairman of the group executive committee, to ring the opening bell in Brussels.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών