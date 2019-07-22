METIS CEO Konstantinidis: Data 'revolution' in shipping provides an edge to increasingly competitive sector

The CEO and co-founder of Athens-based high-tech company METIS Cyberspace Technology SA this week referred to a looming “revolution” in the exploitation of data in the global shipping sector, pointing to the increasing use of “machine learning” and AI.

In statements to “N”, METIS executive Mike Konstantinidis said the trend is towards to safer vessels, ones that are easier to manage and more efficient, while at the same time providing the crew and shipping companies with a clearer perception of the environment in which they operate.

He added that “traditional shipowners” continue to “balk” the digital and data-driven revolution in the shipping sector, whereas more forward thinking shipping executives are already utilizing innovative solutions in order to acquire an “edge” in an ever-competitive industry.