BoG: Significant hike in Greek balance of travel services surplus for Jan-May 2019

Monday, 22 July 2019 15:49
A significant increase in Greece's balance of travel services surplus for the first five months of 2019 was reported on Monday by the Bank of Greece (BoG), with remittances up 14.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2018.

Specifically, the surplus reached 1.726 billion euros, up from 1.598 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2018.

The entire press release and detailed figures are here:

https://www.bankofgreece.gr/Pages/en/Bank/News/PressReleases/DispItem.aspx?Item_ID=6495&List_ID=1af869f3-57fb-4de6-b9ae-bdfd83c66c95&Filter_by=DT

