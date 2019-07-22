New Greek FM: Athens will not tolerate provocative actions, threats of war or unilateral demands

The newly appointed Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias, in presenting the center-right Mitsotakis government's policy statements in foreign relations in Parliament on Monday, said the primary goal of the latter is to promote a policy of good-neighborly relations based on standing principles, such as respect for international relations and respect of international treaties.
The statement by Dendias echoed standing Greek policy vis-a-vis neighboring Turkey.
At the same time, the veteran lawmaker said the new government will not tolerate provocative actions, threats of war or unilateral demands. Referring to perennial EU candidate-state Turkey's European prospects, he said under formulation policy will take into consideration this new reality.
He also repeated that the Cyprus problem remains a supreme national issue.
The only way to achieve a mutually acceptable solution, one beneficial for the Republic of Cyprus, is the restart of negotiations and seeking out a solution on the basis of UNSC resolutions and the full implementation of the EU's acquis, he added.