New Greek FM: Athens will not tolerate provocative actions, threats of war or unilateral demands

The newly appointed Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias, in presenting the center-right Mitsotakis government's policy statements in foreign relations in Parliament on Monday, said the primary goal of the latter is to promote a policy of good-neighborly relations based on standing principles, such as respect for international relations and respect of international treaties.

The statement by Dendias echoed standing Greek policy vis-a-vis neighboring Turkey.

HELLENIC PARLIAMENT TV Ομιλία Δένδια στη Βουλη

At the same time, the veteran lawmaker said the new government will not tolerate provocative actions, threats of war or unilateral demands. Referring to perennial EU candidate-state Turkey's European prospects, he said under formulation policy will take into consideration this new reality.

He also repeated that the Cyprus problem remains a supreme national issue.

The only way to achieve a mutually acceptable solution, one beneficial for the Republic of Cyprus, is the restart of negotiations and seeking out a solution on the basis of UNSC resolutions and the full implementation of the EU's acquis, he added.