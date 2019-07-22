Member of self-styled anarchist cooperative threatens dozens of 'interventions' at tourist sites if police clampdown occurs

A self-described member of Greece's most notorious "anarchist cooperative", known as "Rouvikonas", on Monday promised "dozens of interventions" at high-profile tourist sites in the Athens, a reaction to the new government's "zero tolerance" policy, as he claimed, vis-a-vis street crime and vandalism.

The a widely circulated threat comes a day after three suspects threw red paint outside the building in Athens housing Greece's biggest employers' federation, a favorite "intervention" by members of the self-styled anarchist group. Other self-styled anarchists handed out leaflets to foreign tourists near the Acropolis the same day.

While throwing paint "bombs" and tossing flyers is the most common "intervention" by members of the mostly Athens-based group, other videos it posted showed the smashing of offices and in-person threats against physician, lawyers and others.

"If the right intensifies repression against us with specific moves, we'll respond... If in the coming period they (police) employ 'zero tolerance' then dozens of interventions will take place by the group in tourist sites in the capital, interventions already planned," according to the man quoted.

Two people were arrested for Sunday's paint-throwing incident.

