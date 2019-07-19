Development-Investments minister meets with US amb.

New Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis met with US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt in Athens on Friday, with the former later taking to his personal Twitter account to announce that pending US investments were on the agenda of talks.

The veteran US diplomat, on his part, offered his congratulations to Georgiadis, one of the more high-profile - and outspoken - members of the new Mitsotakis Cabinet.

Pyatt mentioned the delay-plagued but highly promising Helleniko real estate development in coastal southeast Athens and the large shipyard in Elefsina as among the opportunities for closer investment cooperation. He also again cited Washington's support.