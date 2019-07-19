Quake that shook Athens early Fri. afternoon measures 5.1R; epicenter at 23 km NW of Greek capital

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale was recorded at 14.13 (12.13 GMT) in the greater Athens area, with the tremor felt particularly in the Greek capital. The quake's epicenter was pinpointed at 23 kilometers northwest of downtown Athens, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory.

A relatively shallow epicenter, at 13 kilometers, is the reason that the quake was so pronounced.

A noteworthy aftershock occurred at roughly 15.30 (13.30 GMT), measured at 4.3 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake's location is similar to a strong quake that caused damage in northwest Athens in September 1999, which was measured at 5.9 to 6 on the Richter scale.

Metro cars were moving at less than 10 kph as a precaution, while authorities called on greater Athens area residents and visitors to use cell phones only for emergency purposes, and instead to rely on Internet apps. Traffic lights in many parts of the capital were also not working. Partial collapses of dilapidated buildings were reported, while several people were stuck in elevators