Greek debt rises in Q1 2019 - at 181.9% of GDP, highest in EU

The Greek state's debt reached 181.9 percent of GDP - 337.4 billion euros - in the first quarter of 2019, according to figures released on Friday by Eurostat.

The figure was marginally less, 181.1 percent, in the previous quarter, and 177.9 percent (322.5 billion euros) in the corresponding quarter of 2018.

By comparison, the Eurozone debt in the first quarter of 2019 reached 85.9 percent of GDP, up from 85.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Greece's debt-to-GDP ratio was the highest in the EU, followed by Italy (134 percent) and Portugal (123 percent).

Conversely, Estonia (8.1 percent), Bulgaria (21.2 percent) and Luxembourg (21.3 percent) had the lowest.