The inflation rate in Greece posted the lowest hike among other Eurozone member-states, according to Eurostat figures released this week.

Specifically, the inflation rate in Greece dropped to a meager 0.2 percent in June 2019, from 0.6 percent the previous month.

For the Eurozone as a whole, the inflation rate stood at 1.3 percent in June, slightly up from 1.2 percent in May 2019.