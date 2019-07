By E. Triiri

Yields for Greece’s 10-year bond continued to ease this week, following a general trend for Eurozone debt.

The yield for the specific product fell by 10 basis points, dropping to 2.12 percent from 2.22 percent from the previous day’s session.

The development follows a particularly successful 7-year bond issue this week, which closed at 1.9 percent.