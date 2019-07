The up-until-now spokesman for the EU Commission, Margaritis Schinas, will be proposed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the country's candidate for a Commissioner's portfolio. Mitsotakis is expected to convey the proposal to new EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Schinas also served as a European Parliament deputy between 2007-2009, elected with New Democracy (ND), the current ruling party in Greece.