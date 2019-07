New Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis met on Wednesday with Israel’s ambassador to Greece, Irit Ben-Abba Vitale, with talks expectedly revolving around joint investment prospects and partnerships, with the latter specifically citing an “acceleration of Israeli investment” in Greece.

Georgiadis was joined by Deputy Minister Christos Dimas and Deputy FM Costas Frangoyiannis.

Ben-Abba Vitale expressed her best wishes for the new Greek government’s success.