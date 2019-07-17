US amb. Pyatt: Greece a pillar of stability in a difficult region

US ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, on Wednesday pointed to the best era at present for Greek-US relations, saying the east Mediterranean country has been transformed from a source of problems into a source of solutions.

Speaking at the 23rd annual Economist roundtable with the Greek government, Pyatt also touched on increasingly sensitive relations that Washington, Athens and NATO field with Turkey, stressing that "... no one can afford an accident or any other incident that might lead to conflict between NATO allies in the Aegean, and that is why the State Department has been so clear in calling on Turkey to refrain from actions that increase tensions."

His entire address is here: https://gr.usembassy.gov/ambassador-pyatts-remarks-at-23rd-economist-government-roundtable/