New Greek Parliament MPs sworn-in; vote for Parliament president, confidence measure pending

Greece's new Parliament plenum was installed on Wednesday, as the 300 elected deputies were sworn-in, with a religious oath given by the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece to all the MPs that wished to follow this practice.

Three deputies from northeast Thrace, members of the autochthonous Muslim community in the region, chose to given an oath with the Koran, while a political oath ceremony followed for other deputies.

Veteran New Democracy (ND) deputy from Ioannina prefecture, Costas Tassoulas, has been nominated by the ruling party as the next Parliament president, with main opposition SYRIZA saying it will vote in favor of his appointment.

Six parties are in the current Parliament, with 112 deputies serving their first term. Sixty-one woman are in the 300-MP Parliament.

The new Mitsotakis government will submit policy statements this week to the legislature, with a vote of confidence to follow.