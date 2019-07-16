Greek Ombudsman's office: Drop in deportations of foreign nationals in 2018 by 42%

Tuesday, 16 July 2019 20:53
UPD:21:00
SOOC/Konstantinos Tsakalidis
A- A A+

An annual report compiled by the Greek Ombudsman's office, an independent authority, reveals that compulsory deportations of foreign nationals to their home countries recorded a dramatic decrease in 2018, whereas the number of foreign nationals in administrative remand significantly increased.

Specifically, the report by the Ombudsman's office, which was released on Tuesday, shows that the number of deportations fell by 42 percent in 2018, compared to the previous year. At the same time, the number of foreign nationals ordered deported but still in administrative custody exceeded 3,000.

The figures were supplied by Greek Police.

