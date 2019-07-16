Power outages affect central Athens on Tues.

Tuesday, 16 July 2019 14:19
UPD:14:24
Eurokinissi/ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ ΜΙΣΙΝΑΣ
A- A A+

A power blackout has affected certain areas in central Athens on Tuesday, as the Greek capital and much of the country are in the middle of the peak summer tourism season.

Milder temperatures provided relief for residences, offices and shops affected by the power outages, although the fire brigade received dozens of calls for people trapped in elevators.

The latest localized blackout in the country comes as speculation continues to swirl around state-run Public Power Corp. (PPC), the dominant electricity utility in the country, which media reports this week claim losses two million euros a day.

 

