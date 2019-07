By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Piers II and III at the port of Piraeus, which are managed by Cosco subsidiary SEP, announced a new record for container traffic in the first half of 2019, with 2.569 million teu shipped through the piers, an increase of 23.8 percent compared to the corresponding six-month period in 2018.

In June 2019, more than 464.700 teu was shipped through SEP, up from 374.300 teu in the same month of 2018.