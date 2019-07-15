4th EU-Arab World Summit in Athens at the end of Oct.

The 4th EU-Arab World Summit will take place in Athens at the end of October 2019, and specifically at Megaron Concert Hall in central Athens.

The event was established in 2016 in cooperation with the Greek government, the European Parliament, the Arab League and the European Commission.

The summit’s strategic goal, according to its organizers, is to identify and promote the two regions’ common interests and values, collectively, and to single out key priority areas for cooperation, taking account of regional and global challenges.

This year’s summit is entitled “A Strategic Partnership”, and will focus on economic cooperation and investments, especially in the fields of energy, trade, science, technology and healthcare.