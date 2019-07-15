Grand Resort Lagonissi opens new Grand Hall con'f center

Grand Resort Lagonissi, in coastal southeast Athens, has inaugurated its new Grand Hall conference center. The new conference center covers an area of nearly 5,000 square meters, with its main high-ceiling hall, the Cosmos Ballroom, covering 1,125 square meters and overlooking an open sea view.

The upscale resort's conference center has previously picked up a World’s Leading Meetings & Conference Hotel distinction by the World Travel Awards, while Grand Resort Lagonissi has been honored with Europe’s Leading Luxury Island Resort 2019 award.