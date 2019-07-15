Mitsotakis receives phone calls from Egypt's el-Sisi, Venezuela's Guaidó

New Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke by phone on Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who congratulated him over his election victory last week, as well as with the president of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, whom Athens recently recognized as the crisis-battered South American nation's acting president.

The Egyptian leader and Mitsotakis both expressed their volition to continue to upgrade Greek-Egyptian relations.

Guaidó, meanwhile, thanked Mitsotakis for the recognition granted by the new Greek government to his person. He also invited the Greek prime minister to Venezuela once the situation normalizes in the country and conditions allow.