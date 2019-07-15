Greece to issue 7-year bond in coming period

The Greek finance ministry on Monday announced the issuance of a 7-year Greek state bond, with the target being to cover the annual goal for draining capital from markets by the summer of 2019.

According to an announcement by the Public Debt Management Agency to the Athens Stock Exchange, approval was conveyed to BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Société Générale to proceed with the issue, expected in the "near future".

An offer book is expected to open in the next few hours, possibly on Tuesday.

The yield on the 10-year Greek bond at the opening of trading on Monday was 2.35 percent; 1.32 percent on the five-year bond.