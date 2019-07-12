Greece recognizes Guaidó as acting president of Venezuela

Greece on Friday joined most of its EU partners in recognizing Juan Guaidó, the president of Venezuela's National Assembly, as the South American nation's acting president.

The decision comes days after a new Greek government, led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, took over from the leftist Tsipras government, which was viewed as the most friendly European Union member-state to the Maduro government in Caracas.

An announcement posted on the Greek foreign ministry's webpage read:

"The Government of the Hellenic Republic, in accordance with the common EU position in the statement of the EU High Representative/Vice President, Mrs Mogherini, on behalf of the EU28, decided to recognize the President of the democratically elected National Assembly, Juan Guaido as President a.i. of Venezuela, in order for him to call for free, fair and democratic presidential elections.



The Government of the Hellenic Republic strongly supports the efforts of the EU, especially through the International Contact Group and the Special Representative of the EUHR/VP, Mr Enrique Iglesias, as well as related initiatives such as the Oslo talks, with the aim to secure a peaceful, political, democratic, negotiated solution to the crisis, for the benefit of the Venezuelan people."