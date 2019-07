Prof. Michalis Argyrou has been appointed as the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers (SOE), the advisory body to Greece's finance ministry. Argyrou will also represent Greece at the Euro Working Group setting, succeeding former Alternate FinMin Giorgos Chouliarakis.

Argyrou was born in Nicosia, Cyprus and is a graduate of the Athens University of Economics and Business (ASOEE) and the holder of post-graduate and Ph.D. degrees from the Queen Mary University of London.