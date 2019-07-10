Weather-related fatalities in northern Greece; six victims reported

Thursday, 11 July 2019 02:10
UPD:02:13
Eurokinissi/ΚΑΛΛΙΑΡΑΣ ΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ

Κεραυνοί στον ουρανό πάνω από την πόλη των Τρικάλων κατα την διάρκεια καταιγίδας το βράδυ της Παρασκευής. 
A- A A+

Up to six weather-related fatalities were reported late Wednesday night in northern Greece, as a particularly intense storm front moved through the area.

One woman died when a metal cover at a tavern collapse, while another two people, foreign tourists, died when their RV overturned. A tree fell on a father and son in the Nea Potidaia district, while a fisherman was missing and believed drowned.

The Halkidiki prefecture bore the brunt of the intense thunderstorms, with power outages also reported and traffic interrupted on several roadways.

The weather service in the country had issued an emergency warning a day earlier of the extreme weather conditions, even as sunny skies prevailed throughout the country.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών