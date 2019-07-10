Weather-related fatalities in northern Greece; six victims reported

Up to six weather-related fatalities were reported late Wednesday night in northern Greece, as a particularly intense storm front moved through the area.

One woman died when a metal cover at a tavern collapse, while another two people, foreign tourists, died when their RV overturned. A tree fell on a father and son in the Nea Potidaia district, while a fisherman was missing and believed drowned.

The Halkidiki prefecture bore the brunt of the intense thunderstorms, with power outages also reported and traffic interrupted on several roadways.

The weather service in the country had issued an emergency warning a day earlier of the extreme weather conditions, even as sunny skies prevailed throughout the country.