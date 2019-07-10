Well-known squat of closed Athens hotel abruptly ended

One of the more emblematic "squats" in downtown Athens, the closed City Plaza hotel, abruptly ended on Wednesday afternoon, as the squatters up and left after three years without any police intervention.

The hasty evacuation, by squatters and third country nationals that were temporarily housed there, was announced by the property's owner, live on television.

According to reports, one of the main priorities of the new Mitsotakis government is to evacuate up to two dozen long-time squats in downtown Athens, although no police operation has been reported or cited.