Mitsotakis at inaugural Cabinet meeting: Ministries must meet 6-mo targets

New Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated on Wednesday, speaking at the first Cabinet meeting of his majority government, that Parliament will remain open over the summer, with one of the first draft bills to be table including tax breaks.

"We won the battle in terms of ideas, with our program for a better Greece, now is the time to unite all Greeks under a common vision for prosperity and improvement... work has already begun," he told Cabinet members, adding that Wednesday's session will be the last to be televised and held in Parliament, with subsequent sessions to be held at the Maximos Mansion government house.

He also confirmed statements a day earlier by government sources, namely, of ministers handed a "to do" list with priorities and targets to be met every six months.