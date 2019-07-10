Govt sources: Ministers tasked with meeting specific 6-mo targets; no hiring of relatives

The first unofficial "spin" by government sources on Tuesday referred to "strict conditions" that will be unveiled by new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for ministers and deputies ministers, with the venue being Wednesday's inaugural Cabinet meeting.

The unnamed sources revealed that each minister will be handed a dossier listing priorities, specific targets and an evaluation process for the latter.

Cabinet members will also be prohibited from hiring - on a contract basis - first and second degree relatives. The expected "ban" will also include state sector contracts and procurements by spouses and offspring.

The sources also said the new government will eliminate 33 out of the current 93 general secretary posts in various ministries, with a drastic reduction also envisioned for the number of contract staff.