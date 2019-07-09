Τurkish nat'l arrested on border with more than 1k ancient coins in his possession

A Turkish national traveling on an inter-city bus was arrested on Tuesday at the Kipi border post separating Greece and Turkey after custom officers found more than 1,000 ancient coins in his possession. The man was entering Greece from Turkey.

A total of 1,055 coins, described as ancient Greek coins of various eras, were hidden in seven plastic water bottles placed at a bottom of a duffel bag, and with tape wrapped around the containers.

The suspect claimed he was given the coins by unknown persons in Turkey for transport to Germany, and for a fee of 1,400 euros.

Authorities are now examining whether the artifacts are the product of illegal excavations of ancient sites in Turkey.