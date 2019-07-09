New energy/environment minister: Priorities include resuscitating long-delayed Helleniko, Skouries projects

New energy and environment minister Costis Hatzidakis, a veteran of past New Democracy (ND) governments, said his ministry's priorities includes jump-starting two of the biggest investments in Greece that have been stalled or blocked for years, namely, the Helleniko privatization in coastal southeast Athens and the Skouries gold mine concession in northern Greece.

Additionally, he referred to another "hot potato" left over from the previous leftist Tsipras government, namely, an increasingly loss-making Public Power Corp. (PPC), Greece's dominant and state-run electricity utility.

Other priorities he cited include the long-delayed connection of several islands with the mainland's power grid - a project also promoted by the previous government - and completing more natgas infrastructure projects.