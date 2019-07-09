Reports: Mitsotakis in Berlin after Aug. 20; first trip abroad as PM to Cyprus

New Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Berlin during the second half of August, according to reports in Athens on Tuesday, following an invitation by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The influential German leader spoke by phone with Mitsotakis following center-right New Democracy (ND) party's election win over leftist SYRIZA on Sunday. She offered congratulations and invited the 48-year-old Greek premier to the German capital.

The exact date will be determined in the next few days, but certainly after Aug. 20, when the Bundestag reconvenes.

Mitsotakis' first trip abroad as prime minister will be to Cyprus, expected after the new Greek government submits policy statements to the new Parliament plenum that arose after the July 7 election, i.e. after July 22.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades also spoke by phone on Monday with Mitsotakis, offering his congratulations and an invitation to visit Nicosia.