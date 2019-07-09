Mitsotakis' first meeting as PM on Tues. with visiting head of SSM

New Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' first meeting on Tuesday, 24 hours after he was sworn-in, will come with SSM chair Andrea Enria, who is in Athens this week.

Afterwards, Mitsotakis will receive the president of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, Andreas Dracopoulos, followed by a closely watched session with the new leadership of the environment and energy meeting. The latter is expected to focus on the dire situation at the still state-run Public Power Corp. (PPC), the country's dominant electricity utility, which has racked up nearly a billion euros in damages over the past two years.