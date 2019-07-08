Final Greek elex tally shows 8.32%-point difference between ND, SYRIZA; 158-MP majority govt

The final difference between first-place New Democracy (ND) and runner-up SYRIZA stands at 8.32 percentage points, the result of Sunday's general election in Greece.

Specifically, center-right ND fell just short of 40 percent, at 39.85 percent, a result that yielded 158 out of 300 MPs in Parliament, i.e. a majority government.

Leftist SYRIZA, with 31.53 percent, picked up 86 Parliament seats and will serve as the main opposition party.

In terms of the lesser opposition, the socialist-leaning Kinima Allaghis party picked up 8.1 percent of the vote and 22 seats in the legislature.

The Communist Party (KKE) more-or-less stayed at the same level as previous elections, pooling 5.3 percent of the vote and 15 seats.

Two new political newcomers also entered Parliament, with the right-wing Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) party, in its debut, attracting 3.7 percent of the vote for 10 seats.

Elliniki Lysi was founded and is led by Kyriakos Velopoulos, a former journalist and television pitchman who first emerged on the political scene as a candidate and two-time deputy for the now defunct LA.OS party, described as a populist and nationalist formation.

Velopoulos' successful re-emergence on the Greek political landscape last month during the European Union election attracted wide-spread opprobrium after segments from his programs re-surfaced, showing him promoting what he claimed were "epistles of Christ" and even a lotion billed as a cure for baldness. He subsequently said the "epistles" were a misunderstanding".

Finally, the sixth party to enter Parliament by surpassing the 3-percent threshold (of valid votes) is MeRA25, founded by controversial former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

The MeRA acronym, in Greek, stands for "European Realistic Disobedience Front", true to Varoufakis' anti-austerity and anti-establishment rhetoric.

MeRA25 picked up 3.44 percent of the vote and nine seats in parliament.