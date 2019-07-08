New Mitsotakis govt announced; 51-member Cabinet to be sworn-in on Tues.

The new Mitsotakis government will feature one of the biggest Cabinets in recent memory, with numerous alternate and deputy ministers - totalling 51 - allocated to more than a dozen portfolios, including a government vice-president. Twenty-one of the Cabinet members are not elected Parliament deputies, while only six of the 51 are women.

As far as the most high-profile ministries are concerned, Christos Staikouras takes over the finance ministry, meaning he will be Athens' "point man" in negotiations, deliberations and contacts with European partners and creditors.

The foreign ministry will be headed by Nikos Dendias, a veteran former minister and top-getter in his specific election precinct.

The defense portfio will be headed by Nikos Panagiotopoulos, a low-key choice.

The new government spokesman will be Stelios Petsas, who announced the names of the new Cabinet on Monday afternoon.

Former minister Costas Tassoulas will be nominated by the majority government as the new Parliament president.