Mitsotakis to CNBC: Talks with European partners will begin immediately; ND has presented a clear plan, 'without surprises'

Kyriakos Mitsotakis' first press statements after Sunday's election victory by his center-right New Democracy (ND) came during an interview to CNBC, where he expressed gratitude over the election result - which will make him prime minister at the head of a majority government - while referring to a "significant victory" not only for Greece but for Europe and democracy, in general.

The pro-reform and pro-market Mitsotakis cited what he called a clear-cut majority by his party, which was the primary goal. The result, he said, is a strong mandate to implement an agenda for economic growth and the creation of new job spots, and for the Greek people to again feel secure.

Finally, he said talks between the new Greek government and European partners will begin immediately, as ND has presented its very clear plan, one "without surprises".