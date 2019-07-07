Juncker congrats to Greek elex winner Mitsotakis

Outgoing EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker offered his congratulations to Greek election winner Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday evening, Tweeting on his official account the following:

"@kmitsotakis, I would like to congratulate you on your clear victory in the legislative elections. You know my personal attachment to Greece and its people who have endured so much over the last decade. The dignity, resilience & European commitment of Greeks commend respect."

The Tweet is accompanied by an official telegram sent to the center-right Greek leader.