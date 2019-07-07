Mitsotakis: I asked for a strong mandate, voters provided it

Center-right political leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis' first statement after his New Democracy (ND) achieved a convincing victory in Sunday's general election referred to a "strong mandate" to govern the country, as the center-right party reached nearly 40 percent of the general vote to out-pace a surprisingly resilient SYRIZA, which was expected to hover at 31 percent.

In a brief televised address stressing unity and his intent to be the prime minister of all Greeks, a more-or-less ubiquitous pronouncement by practically all Greek prime minister-elects over past decades, he promised hard work to transform the country, as he said, "we're not a society of low expectations."

As expected, he said a new Parliament will work through the summer. Greek parliament sessions usually end in July and then pick up again in September.

Mitsotakis, 48, is no outsider to Greek politics, as he is the son of late prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, an insider of the Greek political world for nearly half a century. He is also the younger brother to former foreign minister and Athens mayor Dora Bakoyannis, whereas his nephew, Costas Bakoyannis, was elected mayor of Athens last month.

Mitsotakis will be sworn-in as the new prime minister on Monday, given that his party will field a majority in the 300-MP Parliament.