Erdogan first foreign leader to offer congratulations to Mitsotakis; Tsipras concedes defeat

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reportedly the first foreign leader that called Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday evening to offer his congratulations for New Democracy (ND) party's election win the same day.

The powerful Turkish president expressed his best wishes for Mitsotakis' success at the helm of neighboring Greece.

On his part, sources said the ND leader warmly thanked Erdogan and cited his volition for a "restart" in Greek-Turkish relations, based on respect of international law and a sincere dialogue, one that is beneficial for both peoples, as he said.

Earlier, press reports had outgoing Greek PM Alexis Tsipras phoning Mitsotakis to concede defeat and offer his congratulations.