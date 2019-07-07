Self-styled anarchists make off with ballot box in central Athens' Exarchia district

A group of roughly 10 self-styled anarchists, according to reports, barged into an election precinct in the inner city district of Exachia on Sunday afternoon and made off with the ballot box, threatening election committee members and a few voters in the process with clubs.

The incident took place at a night school, which was used as an election precinct.

Exarchia is billed as an "anti-state" and "anarchist" hub in the Greek capital, although over recent years numerous instances of petty and major crime, as well as urban decay, have dramatically blemished the district's reputation as an "alternative community".