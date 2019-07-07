Exit poll: ND forecast to pick up 155 to 167 seats in Greece's 300-MP Parliament; 5 to 7 parties in legislature

Center-right New Democracy (ND) party is expected to field between 155 to 167 seats in Greece's 300-deputy Parliament, meaning a slim to comfortable majority with which to form the next Greek government, according to the first exit poll result.

Hard left SYRIZA is forecast to win between 77 to 82 seats, while the Kinima Allaghis (Movement for Change) party, the successor name to the once dominant PASOK party, is expected to earn 19 to 22 seats.

The Communist Party (KKE) will pick up 16 to 19 seats.

A newcomer, Yanis Varoufakis' MeRA25 party, appears entering Parliament as well, fielding eight to 14 seats.

Two parties are on the threshold of Parliament representation, the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) party and Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution), which must exceed 3 percent of the general vote (of valid ballots cast).