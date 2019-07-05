2 last-minute polls - before moratorium sets in - show double-digit %-point lead for ND over SYRIZA

A pair of final opinion polls - before a two-day legal ban kicks in - ahead of Sunday's general election shows lead by New Democracy (ND) over incumbent SYRIZA as rising, with one citing an 11-percentage point lead and the other 12 points.

The first poll, by Marc for the Ant1 television station, shows center-right ND at 35.7 percent to 24.7 percent for hard left SYRIZA, with the former slightly up from results by the same firm on June 24, while the latter fell nearly a percentage point.

The Marc poll has as many as seven parties entering Parliament, with four deemed as certain: ND, SYRIZA, KINAL and the Communist Party (KKE).

Based on the forecasts presented in the poll, ND will field between 151 to 165 deputies in the next Parliament, with the median being 158.

An opinion poll by Kapa Research, held between July 1 to July 5, gives ND 40 percent to 28 percent for SYRIZA, based on extrapolated results from valid responses.