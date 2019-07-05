Judicial council again rejects appeal for prison furlough by notorious N17 terrorist

Friday, 05 July 2019 14:00
A misdemeanor council in the central Greece city of Volos on Friday rejected an appeal by a notorious terrorist to receive another short-term prison furlough.

The decision, which was more-or-less expected after a local prosecutor's recommendation was leaked to the press earlier in the week, comes after a supreme court review quashed a previous rejection of the furlough request, by a similar judicial council but with other members.

Members of the current council accepted a recommendation by the prosecutor to reject the appeal by "November 17" arch-assassin Dimitris Koufodinas, with one argument in the ruling noting that the convict has not shown remorse.

